Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

HIMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

