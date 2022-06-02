HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

HireRight stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $5,770,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HireRight by 44.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

