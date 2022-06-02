Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/25/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.25.

5/25/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

