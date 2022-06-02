Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. FIX cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

