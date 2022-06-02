Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.