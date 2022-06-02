Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,312,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
