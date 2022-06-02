Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

