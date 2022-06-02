Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells $74,856.32 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,098. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

