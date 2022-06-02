Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Insider Sells $387,845.82 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HBANP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 29,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,098. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $26.56.
About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANP)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.