Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Insider Sells $387,845.82 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HBANP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 29,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,098. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.