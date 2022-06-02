Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,478,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,274. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $203,919,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

