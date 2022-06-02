Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HYFM opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.