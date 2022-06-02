Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 228,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 173,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after buying an additional 274,048 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

