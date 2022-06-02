iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

IAFNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

IAFNF stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

