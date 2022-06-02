IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,431.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. IMI has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

