IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of IMI stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. IMI has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $49.46.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAY)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.