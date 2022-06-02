Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 350.16% from the stock’s previous close.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 667,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,649. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Immunic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

