Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Purchases 259,304 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

