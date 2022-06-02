Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,347. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 67.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Immersion by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

