Insider Buying: Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 83,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $265.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.