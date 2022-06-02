Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,814.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 1,500 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $7,890.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 28,800 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 69,516 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $287,101.08.

RPID stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,877. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

