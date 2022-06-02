Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Vice Chairman Purchases 30,377 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,100. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.81.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.