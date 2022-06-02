Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Vice Chairman Purchases 30,377 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,100. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.81.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
