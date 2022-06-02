Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 244,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 793,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

