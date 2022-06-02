Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 5,396 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,501.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44.

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 2,323,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

