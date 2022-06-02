Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.27. 674,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.