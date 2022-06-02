Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 5,680 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 78,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,514. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.