Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 5,680 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 78,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,514. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.