Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 17,543 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 1,973,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

