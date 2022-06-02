Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CABO stock traded up $16.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,288.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,311.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,509.61. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
