Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 16,275 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,656. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.04 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

