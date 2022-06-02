Insider Selling: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down 0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 3.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,945. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.99 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

CORZ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

