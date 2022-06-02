Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ETR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

