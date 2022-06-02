Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $15,421.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ajay Nigam sold 364 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $15,692.04.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 794,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

