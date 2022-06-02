Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FCX traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 19,234,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,574. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,197,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 702,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

