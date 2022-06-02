Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Sells 5,456 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 11,478,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

