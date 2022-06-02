Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells 28,166 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 11,478,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.