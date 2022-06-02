Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 14,203 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £64,623.65 ($81,760.69).

LON INVP traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 480.60 ($6.08). 1,088,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,617. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261.90 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 541.40 ($6.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

