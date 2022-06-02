Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 7,505 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($45,861.78).
Ciaran Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.81), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,599,386.94).
Shares of INVP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 480.60 ($6.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 261.90 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.85).
About Investec Group (Get Rating)
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.