Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 7,505 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($45,861.78).

Ciaran Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.81), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,599,386.94).

Shares of INVP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 480.60 ($6.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 261.90 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

