Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 18,875 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FROG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 746,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,963. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

