Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.07. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,834. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

