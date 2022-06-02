Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) SVP Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark David Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92.

LPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 1,045,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

