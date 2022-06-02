Insider Selling: Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Sells 23,104 Shares of Stock

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,892,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,885. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mandiant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mandiant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mandiant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

