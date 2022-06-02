Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Sells 4,860 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 441,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

