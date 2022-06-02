Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 31,298 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,709,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 1,862,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

