Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FNA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 305,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,368. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $7,076,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.