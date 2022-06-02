Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 305,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,368. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $7,076,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

