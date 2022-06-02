Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,409.92.
Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.69. The company had a trading volume of 849,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.