Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,409.92.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.69. The company had a trading volume of 849,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

