Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells 4,441 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56.

Shares of SEER stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.20. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Seer by 437.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 95,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 74,709 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

