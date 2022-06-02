Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 343,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,458. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 242.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 150,434.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 195.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

