Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) COO Sells 29,296 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $101,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William John Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, William John Young sold 10,954 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,462.68.
Shares of SND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,946. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
