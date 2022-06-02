Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CAO Sells 6,796 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 219,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,926. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a PE ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

