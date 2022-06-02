Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) Director Matthew E. Monaghan sold 200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $14,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,419.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,878. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

