Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.37. 25,678,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,516,154. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $903.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $945.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.