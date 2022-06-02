Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 355,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,195. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
